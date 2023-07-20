INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating Thursday night after a gunshot victim, reported to be 16 years old, walked into a downtown children’s hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first called around 7:50 p.m. to 705 Riley Hospital Drive for an investigation.

Upon arrival at Riley’s Hospital for Children, IMPD said officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is in stable condition as of 8:30 p.m., according to police.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said that while officers have yet to confirm an exact age, the victim was reported to be 16 years old.

Furthermore, Lt. Foley said that the exact location where the shooting occurred has yet to be determined.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.