INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recently conducted two investigations in late July with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force that led to three arrests and the seizure of a number of weapons and weapons-related items.

According to a news release from the department, 19-year-old Tluang Thangnget was arrested on July 26 after the task force conducted a compliance visit with Marion County Probation. Officials said that a Glock 45 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine was located in his bedroom.

After a further search, detectives also found:

A loaded 9mm CZ Scorpion carbine with a 30-round magazine;

20-gauge Mossberg shotgun;

Ballistic vest with a steel ballistics insert.

Because he had a prior conviction, Thangnget could not legally possess a firearm and was arrested for one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

On July 27, task force detectives conducted surveillance at an apartment complex in the near northwest side of Indianapolis after there were reports of a possible narcotics deal. According to the release, detectives observed 22-year-old Javonte Thornton with a handgun in his waistband.

When officers approached Thornton at a gas station near W 30th St and Guion Rd, the release said that Thornton and 21-year-old Desmond Hearne, who was with Thornton, ran from officers. Thornton and Hearne were both detained and items were taken from both of them at the scene through a previously granted search warrant, including:

A handgun;

A handgun with a machine gun conversion device attached;

Cash;

Narcotics and narcotics-related items.

The release said that Thornton and Hearne were arrested for narcotics and firearms offenses.