INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a person following an early morning chase on the north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Delbrook Court around 3 a.m. after someone attempted to break into a police vehicle.

Officers located the individual, who led them on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Police apprehended the suspect in the course of their investigation.

Investigators at the scene said dogs and drones were used to assist in the search. A police presence was visible near 73rd and Hoover Road.

IMPD said it was unclear if the suspect was an adult or juvenile. The incident remains under investigation.