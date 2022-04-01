INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Shortridge Road.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched on Sunday, March, 13, to the intersection at approximately 8:46 p.m. in reference to an adult male being struck by a vehicle. Police said the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators stated they are searching for a grayish 2004-2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Police believe the suspect pickup struck the victim while he was walking in the west travel lane of Washington Street. The truck then continued north on Shadeland Avenue.

Police said the pickup will likely have damage to the passenger side headlight area.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jason Thalheimer at

Jason.Thalheimer@indy.gov or (317) 327-6549. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

The photo released by police is a stock photo of a Ford F-150 and is merely a representation of what the vehicle might look like.