INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking the public for help in a January hit-and-run investigation.

Detectives have released images of a potential suspect and the suspected vehicle from the incident on Monday, January 27.

Investigators believe someone in a 2010-2015 white Kia Optima struck a man in the 4400 block of N. Shadeland Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police also released a picture of a potential person of interest.

The photo of the Kia Optima is a stock photo and not the car involved in the crash. The Optima involved in the crash is likely to have damage on the front driver’s side in the bumper, headlight and fender area.

If you know the suspect or have information about the vehicle involved, please contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).