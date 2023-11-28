INDIANAPOLIS– A man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in a hit-and-run crash on Indy’s southeast side.

Just before sunrise, around 6 on Tuesday morning, Indianapolis metro police were called to investigate a fatal hit-and-run after a man was found dead on the side of Southeastern Avenue.

IMPD believes the victim was walking in the bike lane along Southeastern Avenue when he was hit by two drivers who sped away from the scene.

The death marks the 15th fatal hit-and-run IMPD has investigated so far this year.

“There are real lives that are affected by this every day,” said Eric Holt, the founder of Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis.

Eric Holt doesn’t know the victim killed Tuesday morning, but last year he began tracking crashes, both fatal and non-fatal, involving pedestrians and cyclists in Indianapolis. He believed city leaders need to do more to improve pedestrian safety.

“It is a crisis. It has been a crisis and we as a city need to treat it like it is,” said Holt.

“It is the driver’s responsibility to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

For their part, police did not have any information to release on the two vehicles thought to be involved in the early morning crash, but they urged everyone to be responsible behind the wheel.

“Just make sure you’re obeying the rules of the road. Understand you’re not the only person sharing the road. So make sure you’re being aware and extra cautious,” said Burris.

The 15 fatal hit-and-runs investigated this year by IMPD is down slightly compared to the last couple of years. Fatal hit-and-runs peaked last year with 22 incidents, yet Holt believes those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

“Fatalities only tell part of the picture,” said Holt. “You know we have seen at this point in the year 610 reports of a person walking or biking having been struck.”

As always, because no arrests have been made anyone with information on the case is still asked to contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The coroner’s office has asked for assistance identifying the victim.

The agency wrote on Facebook, “The accident happened in Franklin Township on Southeastern Ave near Wildwood Dr. The victim is described as a young B/M (possibly 16-24yrs), with dreadlock braids, wearing black zipper hoodie (SPITFIRE WHEELS logo), black Disney Nightmare Before Christmas t-shirt, black Nike sweatpants, white socks and black tennis shoes and metal braces on his teeth. He was also wearing 2 necklaces – one with white beads and another with black and white beads, and a bracelet with pink beads and white stars, His property consisted of a black and white Hollister drawstring book bag, iPad with pink case, and black headphones. If anyone you know matches this description, please reach out to us directly at 317-327-4744.”