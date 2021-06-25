IMPD searching for suspect who tried to rob east side Dollar General

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an attempted robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect entered a Dollar General at 5068 E. 38th Street around 11:10 a.m. on June 18. According to police, the suspect then approached the cashier, passed a note and displayed a gun.

When other customers approached the counter, the suspect left the store without any cash.

If you have any information on this incident or recognize the person in the surveillance photo, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)