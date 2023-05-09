INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect tied to a rash of vehicle break-ins and the theft of a box truck on Indy’s southwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the following photos showing the alleged suspect who can be seen tugging on a vehicle’s door in one of the photographs.

The suspect is wearing a face mask and appears to be armed with a handgun, according to the photographs. The dark-colored Dodge pickup truck shown in the photograph is the suspect’s vehicle, according to IMPD.

Police said the suspect is connected to vehicle break-ins that occurred on Kollman Road in mid-April. Police reports detail that several tools were stolen from vehicles including a cordless reciprocating saw, a cordless grinder, a bag of tow straps and a power inverter.

Police believe the suspect is also tied to the theft of a box truck stolen from Sun Electric which was recovered near Minnesota Street and Taft Avenue.

Police were able to locate the abandoned box truck in a grass alley thanks to a GPS tracker, a police report reveals.

Anyone with information about the suspect shown in the photographs is asked to contact IMPD Detective LaRussa at Kevin.LaRussa@indy.gov or call (317) 327-6452.