IMPD searching for man wanted on rape, battery charges

Jason Collins (photo provided by Central Indiana Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS––Law enforcement in Indianapolis is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on charges including rape.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Collins is wanted fr rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery.

Collins is described as 5′ 5″ tall and weighs around 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.

