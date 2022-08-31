INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help finding a suspect accused of assaulting a 74-year-old woman on the city’s north side.

On Tuesday, just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of N. Washington Blvd. Officers arrived and located a 74-year-old woman who sustained trauma. Police believe she was attacked by a total stranger.

Several people who live along the street say they didn’t know the 74-year-old victim but are surprised by news of the assault.

“It’s very sad when you hear of someone being taken advantage of in the way this poor lady was,” said neighbor Carol Orbison.

Orbison lives in the neighborhood, just a few blocks from the governor’s mansion, as well as Indiana State Representative Ed Delaney.

“What really scares me is I’m out there almost every day from 6 to 8 in the morning,” said Delaney.

The attack took place just a few feet from Delaney’s home.

The 74-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with undisclosed trauma before being treated and released. Delaney said violence on the street is extremely rare.

“This is the second time in my 44 years on that street that we’ve had any kind of assault,” said Delaney.

Police are now asking anyone in the area to check their home surveillance system for video.

Detectives are also asking anyone who might have been in or near the 4400 block of Washington Blvd. between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and saw suspicious persons in the area to please contact investigators.

“We really need our community’s help and assistance in this investigation,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

In the meantime, police plan to step up patrols in the neighborhood. Right now it’s not clear if the attack was isolated or connected to any other incidents, but police are warning everyone to be cautious.

“Most importantly, be aware of your surroundings. Know who is running with you. Be overly cautious when you’re out and running,” said Burris.

“It’s frightening. I’ve never had any apprehension about taking walks,” said Orbison.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Dustin Greathouse at 317-327-3330 or email him at Dustin.Greathouse@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.