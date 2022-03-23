INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old boy who was taken from his home, without his father’s permission, by a woman.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, missing Horlbens Charles is described as being 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police said he was last seen on March 18 and was taken from his residence in the 10100 block of Ellis Drive.

A black female identified as Flaurene Fenelon was said to have taken the child without his father’s permission. Fenelon is not related to the child, police said, and has no custody rights.



Flaurene Fenelon, left, and Horlben Charles

Fenelon was seen driving a blue Kia 4-door car and is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Horlbens Charles or Flaurene Fenelon are asked to call 911 immediately, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).