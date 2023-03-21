INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three armed carjackers who are accused of stabbing a rideshare driver and stealing the victim’s vehicle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking occurred on Monday night at approximately 10 p.m.

The rideshare driver told police that three black males wearing masks stabbed and stole his vehicle near the intersection of 10th Street and N. Whitcomb Avenue.

Photos of suspected carjackers via IMPD

Officers reportedly found the stolen Mazda near the 800 block of N. Drexel Avenue. The vehicle wasn’t occupied.

Robbery detectives are hoping the public can help identifying the carjackers who are depicted in photos released by police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects are asked to contact Detective Todd Lapin at the IMPD robbery office at (317) 327-3475 or by e-mail at Todd.Lappin2@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.