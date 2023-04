INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a robbery ended with a person shot in the foot on the near east side Tuesday.

According to IMPD, two people were in front of a bus stop on E. Washington near Rural Street when someone robbed them around 4:45 a.m.

Police arrived to find a male shot in the foot.

The victims told police the shooter left in a vehicle that was headed southbound.

IMPD plans to review cameras at the intersection to see if they can determine a suspect or vehicle description.