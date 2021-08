INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting on the north side.

IMPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 7200 block of Michigan Road sometime before 2 a.m.

No victim was found at that scene, but then police received a report of two people with gunshot wounds that showed up at St. Vincent Hospital.

One of the victims died at the hospital. The other person was last described as “stable.”