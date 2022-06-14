INDIANAPOLIS — On a night of stifling heat, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have responded to three different shootings in less than two hours across the city.

The first occurred shortly before 10 p.m. just outside a church on 4110 E. New York Street on Indy’s east side. Police said an adult male was in an argument with three other men prior to the shooting.

According to police, a group of people attending mass at the church attempted to stop the fight between the men before a gun was drawn and the victim was shot. Police said the adult male was alert and speaking when he was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Ringgold Avenue on Indy’s near south side. Police confirmed officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and said the victim was awake and breathing before being transported to a hospital.

Around the same time, on the city’s north side, police were called to the 4700 block of N. Keystone Avenue on another person shot report. Officers confirmed a victim was located who was suffering from a gunshot wound but did not have a condition at this time.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.