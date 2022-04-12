INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting is under investigation on Mass Ave near the Bottleworks District, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said police responded to the shooting call at around 3:50 p.m. at 875 Massachusetts Avenue, part of the popular Bottleworks District.

Once on scene, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound inside a red vehicle. He was transported to a hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Investigators stated they were still working to determine if the shooting occurred on Mass Ave or at a prior location.

HAPPENING NOW: IMPD on the scene of shooting in downtown Indy in the Bottleworks District.

Still waiting on details.@FOX59 | @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/iEanORA6w8 — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) April 12, 2022

Police said there is no active threat to the public.

No other information was given at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477)

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.