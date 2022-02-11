INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating two separate shootings on Friday night that occurred roughly two hours apart.

The first occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of Longwoods Circle at the Oaks of Eagle Creek on Indy’s northwest side. Police said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said no suspect was in custody at the time and had no further information. The investigation is still ongoing.

The second shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 7700 block of E. 11th Street, not far from the intersection of 10th and Shadeland, on Indy’s east side. Police did not have a condition on the victim nor any further information as officers continue to actively investigate the shooting.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.