INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side.
Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a local hospital.
Aggravated assault detectives say the shooting happened during an incident with two men, identified as Eltonio Williams, 30, and Warren Archie, 38.
According to IMPD, Williams and Archie shot at each other, with Williams firing at Archie’s head. As they were shooting at each other, a third person was injured (the man that went to the hospital).
Williams is now wanted on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Battery by means of a deadly weapon
- Felon carrying a handgun without a license
Archie is wanted on these charges:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
- Felon carrying a handgun without a license