INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Aggravated assault detectives say the shooting happened during an incident with two men, identified as Eltonio Williams, 30, and Warren Archie, 38.

Photo provided by IMPD

According to IMPD, Williams and Archie shot at each other, with Williams firing at Archie’s head. As they were shooting at each other, a third person was injured (the man that went to the hospital).

Williams is now wanted on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Battery by means of a deadly weapon

Felon carrying a handgun without a license

Archie is wanted on these charges:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Felon carrying a handgun without a license