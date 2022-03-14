INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Aggravated assault detectives say the shooting happened during an incident with two men, identified as Eltonio Williams, 30, and Warren Archie, 38.

  • Photo provided by IMPD
  • Photo provided by IMPD
  • Photo provided by IMPD
  • Photo provided by IMPD
  • Photo provided by IMPD
  • Photo provided by IMPD

According to IMPD, Williams and Archie shot at each other, with Williams firing at Archie’s head. As they were shooting at each other, a third person was injured (the man that went to the hospital).

Williams is now wanted on the following charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • Battery by means of a deadly weapon
  • Felon carrying a handgun without a license

Archie is wanted on these charges:

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Felon carrying a handgun without a license