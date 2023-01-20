INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD K-9 with meth seized during arrest.

Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.

IMPD took Roney into custody along with a passenger who stayed behind in the vehicle: Jeffery Groves, 31.

Two of IMPD’s narcotics K-9s, Simon and Jada, detected the presence of narcotics, and IMPD secured warrants to search the vehicle and a residence on Parkview Avenue.

Investigators found two packages containing 90 pounds of meth inside the vehicle. The approximate street value is more than $270,000.

Roney and Groves were arrested on various narcotics-related charges.

IMPD received assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) during the course of the investigation.