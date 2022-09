INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.