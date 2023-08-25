INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a Friday afternoon shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to local police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:20 p.m. to the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue for a person shot.

Upon arrival at the shooting scene, which is near the intersection of E. 30th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on the city’s near northeast side, IMPD said officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

That victim, IMPD Ofc. William Young confirmed, has been pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released by IMPD. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.