INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Tuesday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to local police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road on the city’s northeast side for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead, police said.

According to IMPD, detectives and a Public Information Officer are responding to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.