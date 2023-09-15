INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Friday night on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 6:55 p.m. Friday to the 3600 block of E. 38th Street on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers located an adult male who had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

That victim, IMPD Ofc. William Young said via email, was initially listed in critical condition. Around 7:30 p.m., Young said that the victim had been pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD. FOX59/CBS4 is working to gather more information about the incident and this article will be updated once more is confirmed.