INDIANAPOLIS — A teen is in critical condition after being shot by a fellow student in the parking lot of a high school on Indy’s near northeast side, according to local police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 12:55 p.m. Friday to 2259 Ralston Avenue for a person shot.

IMPD said that officers arrived to find a victim, later identified as a teenage male student at KIPP Indy Legacy High School, suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

That victim, police said, is in critical condition. His guardian is aware of the incident, according to IMPD, and no other people were injured.

According to police on scene, the shooter in the incident has already been identified as another student at KIPP.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the parking lot outside of Edna Martin Christian Center and the high school.

“The Kipp Indy Legacy High School will be in contact with families via Titan regarding dismissal for more information,” IMPD said around 2:30 p.m. on social media. “Families of students at the Edna Martin Christian Center should have already received communication from the center. All after-school activities have been canceled.”

