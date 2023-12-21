INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating Thursday after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3:05 p.m. to the 5300 block of Butler Terrace, a residential area near the intersection of E. Emerson Ave. and E. 34th St., for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, is currently listed in critical condition.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD. FOX59/CBS4 is working to gather more information on the shooting.