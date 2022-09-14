INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911.

Officers arrived to find the driver suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.





An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.