INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to avoid an east side intersection due to a standoff with a suspect.

As of 4 a.m., IMPD said they have the suspect contained within a perimeter in the area of Massachusetts Avenue/Arlington Avenue/34th Street on the east side.

Police confirm shots have been fired, although they said none came from officers.

They are describing the scene as a critical incident, and believe roads around the area will be closed for an extended time.

The situation began just before midnight when police were investigating an incident in the area, and shots came from an inside a building near the east side intersection.

So far, no nearby schools have announced a lockdown for classes this morning.

The SWAT team has been deployed. Other nearby agencies are also on scene, including the Lawrence Police Department.

This story is developing and will be updated.