INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating a shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

IMPD said it responded to the report of a person shot just before 9:45 a.m., Friday. This was on the 2300 block of East 36th Street near North Keystone Avenue.

Scene of 36th Street shooting on Nov. 10, 2023

Officers found one person who was shot on the scene. They confirmed the victim was “awake and breathing.”

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.