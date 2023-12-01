INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have released edited footage from an October incident in which an officer, whose bodycam was not active, shot a suspect sitting inside a parked car.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department published a Critical Incident Video on Friday compiling security and body-worn camera footage from the incident, which occurred on Oct. 19 at a Speedway gas station in the 2000 block of Shelby Street on the city’s near south side.

The shooting

According to IMPD, around 7 a.m. officers had just wrapped up an unrelated robbery investigation at the gas station when a person approached them saying a wanted man was inside a car parked at a filling pump.

The man, later identified as 38-year-old Antoine Beech, was found to be parked outside and sitting in a white Chevrolet Impala. The person talking to officers said Beech had an active warrant for his arrest, according to IMPD.

In the IMPD video released Friday, three officers can be seen on gas station security footage approaching Beech’s car from the front and back sides of the Impala.

The security video does not include audio, but the edited footage eventually shows the moment IMPD Patrol Officer Ryan Thomas fires his department-issued firearm at Beech through the car windshield.

The IMPD video then confirms that two of the three officers directly involved in the incident, including Ofc. Thomas, did not have their body-worn cameras activated when the shot was fired.

The YouTube video proceeds to show edited bodycam footage from the one officer whose camera was activated. That officer can be seen exiting the Speedway after reportedly gathering information on Beech and then approaching the parked white Impala from behind.

In the officer’s bodycam footage, which includes audio, both Ofc. Thomas and other unidentified IMPD officers can be heard yelling “Get your hands up!” and “Don’t do it” several times.

Less than 30 seconds after initially approaching the car, one shot is heard being fired from Ofc. Thomas’ gun. The IMPD officer whose footage was included in Friday’s video is then seen retreating behind a gas pump and radioing dispatch about an officer-involved shooting.

Aftermath

Several officers can then be seen walking toward the front passenger door of the Impala and helping Beech get out of the car.

“I’m shot. They shot me,” Beech can be heard yelling. “They shot me in my chest.”

IMPD later confirmed that Beech was shot in his right hand and had a laceration to his chest. However, no bullet fragment or foreign object was found in his chest.

One officer can then be heard asking dispatch for medical assistance while IMPD said other officers began giving Beech first aid. Later, IEMS arrived and drove Beech to a local hospital in stable condition.

After Beech was removed from the white Impala, bodycam footage shows one officer approach the open front passenger door and briefly look inside the car while shining a flashlight.

“The gun is in the seat,” the officer can be heard saying.

While the gun IMPD claims Beech had cannot be seen in the bodycam footage, the department did later provide a photo of the gun. That photo, from the IMPD video released Friday, is below:

After receiving treatment for his gunshot wound, Beech was arrested by IMPD on warrants for dealing cocaine, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He also received an additional charge of unlawful firearm possession by a serious violent felon.

IMPD response

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs and Ofc. Thomas was placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person, which occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and has since been consulted throughout the subsequent legal process, IMPD said.

Beech response

Following the release of IMPD’s Critical Incident Video on Friday, attorney Andrew Clark Redd, Esq. released the following statement on behalf of Antoine Beech and his family:

“Over the course of the last several months, Indianapolis has been plagued by an increase in police-action shootings. Antoine Beech is one of the latest victims of this appalling trend.

On October 19th, 2023, IMPD officers were approached by a female who claimed that an individual in her car had an active arrest warrant. Without corroborating her statement, IMPD officers approached the vehicle occupied by Antoine Beech. IMPD quickly drew their weapons and held Antoine at gun point. IMPD Officer Ryan Thomas shot Antoine Beech through Antonie’s right hand and into his chest.

We were extremely disappointed to learn that Officer Thomas’ body-worn camera was conveniently not operational during this encounter. The lack of this impartial and unbiased evidence, which is supposed to reduce tensions caused by officer-involved shootings by providing an accurate record of what was done by whom and in what sequence, will now forever deny us the ability to determine whether this shooting was justified or another example of an excessive and unnecessary use of force by law enforcement.

Based on the evidence that is currently available to us, we have serious doubts as to the reasonableness of Officer Thomas’ actions. It would be impossible for Antoine to reach for a firearm in a threatening or dangerous manner when Antoine was shot in his right hand, with the bullet entering his palm and exiting out the back of his hand and into his chest, signifying that Antoine’s right hand was raised at the time of the shooting. We are currently reviewing all of Mr. Beech’s legal options with him, and look forward to vigorously defending his rights in these proceedings.” – Andrew Clark Redd, Esq. (Attorney for Antoine Beech)

The shooting of Beech marked at least the 8th IMPD officer-involved shooting to occur between August and October 2023. As of Friday, Dec. 1, IMPD has investigated 17 officer-involved shootings on the year.

No other civilians or IMPD officers were injured in the shooting. To watch IMPD’s full Critical Incident Video, click here.