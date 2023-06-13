INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and robbery detectives quickly arrested three juvenile armed robbery and carjacking suspects.

IMPD says they responded to West 10th Street on a report of an armed robbery and carjacking at 2 a.m. on June 12. Officers arrived, spoke with the victim and gathered information in reference to the carjacking.

Within minutes officers located the stolen vehicle traveling on West 16th Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers detained three juveniles including a 15-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. A firearm was recovered and the female suspect was in procession of marijuana. Aggravated Assault detectives continued the investigation.

All three were arrested and preliminarily charged with robbery and auto theft. The female suspect had an additional procession of narcotics charge. The 15-year-old male had a prior criminal charge for carrying a firearm by a prohibited person.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.