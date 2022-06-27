The damaged IMPD motorcycle following a crash near 46th and Shadeland.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer has been seriously injured after a motorcycle accident on Monday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the multi-vehicle crash occurred near 46th and Shadeland Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles and an IMPD motorcycle were involved in the accident.

Police confirmed the officer driving the motorcycle was in stable but serious condition. No one else was injured in the accident, according to police, and all drivers stayed on scene.

The injured officer was on duty, police clarified, but stated he was not responding to an emergency or running his lights and sirens at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

No further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

