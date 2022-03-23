INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer is facing charges in connection with a marijuana grow operation, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

Christina Slack, a 22-year-veteran of IMPD, is charged with possession of marijuana-growing or cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana where a defendant knows it is growing on-premise and fails to destroy. IMPD said Slack will be suspended pending a recommendation of termination to the Civilian Police Merit Board.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 27 of 2021 when police were called to a home in the 2900 block of S. Pasadena Street for a domestic disturbance. Court documents state that Slack told police she was assaulted, and an officer noted that she showed signs of injury, including abrasions and swelling. Police arrested Slack’s boyfriend, 43-year-old Jamel Owens, who Slack claimed had been living in the residence for the last several months.

Owens was arrested on charges of domestic battery and battery that were later dismissed. As he was arrested, Owens yelled to check the back bedroom and that Slack had marijuana in the house, court documents show. When police checked the room, they found a marijuana grow operation with fans, LED lights, an air filtration system and a black tent that contained 18 marijuana plants in different stages of growth, per documents. Police said they also found suspected psychedelic mushrooms.

The incident was investigated for several months. Court documents state that police found further evidence of Slack and Owens’ involvement in the marijuana growth via text messages and videos on two seized cellphones. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Slack on March 22.

Like Slack, Owens was charged with possession of marijuana-growing or cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana where a defendant knows it is growing on-premise and fails to destroy.

“Learning that one of IMPD’s officers was charged is never something I want to hear. These charges are certainly a disappointment for me and the entire department,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “At the same time, I appreciate for the work of detectives within the department who investigated this incident to the fullest,” he added.