INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested for the second time within two weeks on battery charges.

Officers with IMPD, along with the Indiana State Police, took Michael Price into custody Wednesday on new charges of two counts of domestic battery and one count of battery on a child less than 14 years old.

Price is a 13-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and was most recently assigned to the East District. Price had already been on administrative leave after being arrested on separate charges of domestic battery at the end of April.

IMPD said Price will remain on administrative leave as the investigation is pending. These new charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, authorities said.