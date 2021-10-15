IMPD: No ‘information to support’ internet rumors of serial killer in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said Friday that detectives “do not have information to support” internet rumors that a serial offender is committing homicides and sexual crimes in the city.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department put out a statement after it was made aware of social media posts claiming that there are homicides and sexual offenses occurring that have similarities which would indicate a serial offender.

“Our detectives do not have information to support these allegations. Detectives continue to investigate criminal cases looking at every reasonable motive,” said the police department.

IMPD finished its statement by saying the department continues to be transparent with the community, and any credible information about cases will come directly from IMPD through its social media and local media outlets.