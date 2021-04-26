IMPD: Near northeast side shooting under investigation, 1 in critical

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a person shot Monday on the near northeast side of the city.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 3300 block of Brouse Avenue Monday on a report of a person shot.

Police found a male victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

He was reported to be in critical condition and was taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses told CBS4 they heard four gunshots and then found the man on the ground. They said the shooter got into a car and drove away.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it is released by police.