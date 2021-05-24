IMPD: near northeast side shooting leaves 3 hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three people hurt.

According to IMPD, a shooting was reported around 11:40 Sunday evening in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. Police Captain Lawrence Wheeler says all three victims are in their 20s and in stable condition.

One of the victims was shot in the leg.

“While they were the area looking for any suspects or the crime scene, they did run into another victim that had a gunshot wound to the arm,” said Wheeler.

A third person was a walk-in gunshot victim at Community East hospital.

A gas company was called to the shooting scene due to a bullet hitting a gas line.

IMPD says there is no suspect information at this time.