INDIANAPOLIS — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man reportedly died this week while sitting down and “breathing irregularly” inside a home on Indy’s west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on report of a “possible deceased” person.

Upon arrival at a home near the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street on the city’s west side, IMPD said officers spoke with some of the people living inside.

“They said the decedent was sitting in a chair and noticed he started breathing irregularly,” IMPD Lt. Shane Foley wrote in a homicide brief released Wednesday.

Indianapolis EMS crews arrived shortly after and pronounced the person deceased. The victim was later identified by IMPD as an adult male.

IMPD said homicide detectives also responded and that the Marion County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the man’s death was a homicide. The coroner’s office will release the name of the victim once next-of-kin notification has been made, according to police.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is being asked to contact IMPD Homicide Det. Sgt. Michael Duke by calling (317) 327-3475 or emailing Michael.Duke@indy.gov.

Police and other authorities have not released any further information regarding the man’s death, or why his death was ruled a homicide, as of this article’s publication.