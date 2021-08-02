IMPD: Man killed in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD responded to the 3700 block of E. New York Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. They found an adult male who had been shot near an alley behind a residence.

The man was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail her at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.