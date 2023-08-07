INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man has been indicted in relation to a 2022 homicide in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to a news release from the department, a grand jury indicted Dominique Bryant earlier this month in relation to a reported homicide in March 2022.

On March 30 2022, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Timber View Drive on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old J’ Mel Dowdell with a gunshot wound. Dowdell was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Bryant was arrested in Anderson on Friday and is currently being held in the Madison County Jail, according to the release.