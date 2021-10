INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot at least two times on the city’s east side.

IMPD says officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Forest Manor Avenue just before midnight for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they located a 44-year-old male victim inside a car with at least two gunshot wounds. Investigators believe he was shot while outside of the vehicle.

The man was last described as stable at a local hospital.