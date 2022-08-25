INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide Dr. on a welfare check on the city’s southwest side.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside the residence with a weapon.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the male fired at and/or around officers who responded to the scene.

The scene still remains active and IMPD is asking that the public avoid the area throughout the night.

Police have no reason to believe there is a continuing threat outside of the particular area of the scene.

IMPD currently have a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.