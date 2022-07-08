INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing a murder charge after a fight with a family member ended with gunshots, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Joshua Peyton, age 30, is accused of killing his relative, 26-year-old Anthony Higginson. Police have not said how they’re related.

Just before 6 a.m. on July 5, police were called to the 3600 block of North Grant Avenue, near 38th Street and Sherman Drive.

Officers arrived to find Higginson and Peyton suffering from gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services took Higginson and Peyton to the hospital. Higginson was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said. Peyton’s condition was described as “serious.”

Homicide detectives believe an argument between Higginson and Peyton led to a fight and “shots were fired with bullets striking both parties involved,” IMPD said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the decision on final charges.

IMPD asked that anyone with information call detective Christopher Craighill at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Craighill@indy.gov.