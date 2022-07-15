INDIANPAOLIS — Police arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis after the community helped officers in their investigation, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

The man is facing a murder charge. IMPD said his identity is still being verified.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 1800 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person down.

Officers arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity will be released one next of kin is notified.

Police said multiple individuals cooperated during the investigation.

“Based upon witness information and various investigative techniques, a suspect vehicle was identified,” said IMPD.

Indiana State Police found the suspect vehicle in the western part of Indiana Thursday night and detained multiple people. A man was taken back to Indianapolis and arrested for murder. The other individuals were released pending further investigation, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the decision on finals charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call IMPD Detective Eric Amos at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.