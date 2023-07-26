INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for possessing a machine gun on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this month.

According to officials with IMPD, detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were patrolling the area of 38th and Post Road when they initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. The vehicle was occupied by four men, including 18-year-old Michael Jones.

After officers smelled drugs during the stop, they conducted a search of the vehicle and found a “glock switch,” a machine gun conversion device that converts a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun. They also found two Glock handguns and an AR pistol, one of which had been reported stolen.

Officials with the department said in the release that Jones admitted the firearms and the “glock switch” were his. Jones was then arrested for possession of a machine gun and transported to the Marion County Adult Intake Center.

According to previous reports, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a law in April, making it illegal for residents to have devices for adapting a firearm into a machine gun. The task force helps locate suspects and evidence related to “violent crimes and illegal possession of firearms.”