INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was killed on Christmas morning.

Sir Brown, Jr. was arrested for his alleged role in the death of the woman, according to IMPD’s X post.

Scene of 52nd Pl shooting in early hours of Dec. 25, 2023.

IMPD said on Dec. 25 just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of E 52nd Pl. on a report of shots fired.

This was near E. 56th Street and N. Arlington Avenue.

When they arrived, police located a woman outside with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary information suggested some type of disturbance happened before the shooting incident and a man fled the scene before officers arrived. It is still unclear the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The victim’s name will be released once a proper next-of-kin notification is made.

This is a developing story.