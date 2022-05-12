INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives have arrested three individuals for an alleged attempted robberies of an armed truck in December of 2021.

On December 15, 2021, IMPD was dispatched to the 5600 block of Emerson Way on a call of an attempted armed robbery of an armored truck. The next day, officers responded to another call of an armed robbery of an armored truck on the 8700 block of East Washington Street.

Detectives identified a suspect, 28-year-old Devante Foster, detained and arrested him on December 21, 2021, and charged him on December 28, 2021 with Armed Robbery (2 counts), Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement (2 counts), and Theft.

As detectives continued their investigation, they identified 31-year-old Lonnie McGill and 24-year-old Darius Moore as additional suspects to the attempted robberies. McGill and Moore were then later charged with Armed Robbery (2 counts), Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement (2 counts), and Theft. On April 29 the two were located, with assistance by the US Marshal Service, and arrested on outstanding warrants in connections with this case.