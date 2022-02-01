IMPD makes arrest in woman shot and killed in car traveling on city’s northwest side

The scene on 38th Street where 1 person was shot and killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the killing of a woman who was shot while traveling through a busy intersection near Newfields and Crown Hill Cemetery last week.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said an investigation led detectives to arrest 19-year-old Anthony Rhea for the murder of 21-year-old Alexis Dompier. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a final decision on charges.

According to IMPD, Dompier was a passenger in a vehicle traveling through the intersection of 38th Street and Michigan Road/Doctor MLK Jr. Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Jan 27 when she was struck by a bullet.

The driver of her vehicle was able to flag down a passerby who called 911, according to police. Officers responding in the area of W. 38th Street and N. White River Parkway Drive.

IMPD said Dompier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police noted the intersection as a heavily traveled area.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jose Torres with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).