INDIANAPOLIS — Police on Tuesday made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place in January on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives arrested 20-year-old Jermerrell Hubbard on a charge of attempted murder.

Hubbard is accused in a shooting that critically injury a man on January 7 in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Detective Bryan Sosbe at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Brian.Sosbe@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.