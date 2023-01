INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December.

Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28.

IMPD investigates deadly shooting on Alsuda Court.

On that date, IMPD responded to Alsuda Court just before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. The victim, Joshua Hopson, was declared deceased at the scene.

The prosecutor’s office has not yet announced charges for Newman. They will release those once the case is reviewed.