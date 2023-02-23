INDIANAPOLIS — About one month after a woman was found dead inside a car on Indianapolis’ northeast side, police made an arrest in the case.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that 51-year-old David Ross Sr. was arrested for reckless homicide in connection with the death of 53-year-old Jodessa Cooper.

Cooper was found shot at the Villages at the Mill Crossing apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This story will be updated once more information is available.